Lois Elizabeth Wiseman was born May 18, 1927, in her home in Laramie to Melvin and Harriet Harrell. She attended school in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1945. She attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in business education and elementary education. Lois taught in Medicine Bow and at Stanton School in Laramie. She was also a substitute teacher and taught business classes through adult education.
On June 28, 1953, she married Alden Wiseman. They made their home in Laramie and had three children: Greg in 1954, Lori in 1956 and Scott in 1960. Lois was a partner in their jewelry store, Wiseman Jewelers. She was also was very involved in her children’s activities including PTA, Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls and Job’s Daughters. She was a past honored queen of Job’s Daughters, a member of Eastern Star and a member of First Baptist Church in Laramie for more than 75 years.
Lois is survived by children, Greg Wiseman (Kim), of Rochester, Minnesota, Lori Morrow (Micheal), of Worthington, Minnesota, and Scott Wiseman (Kelly), of Laramie; grandchildren, Kathryn Wiseman, of Dallas, Texas, Kristen Wiseman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Robyn Murphy (Brandon), of Worthington, Minnesota, Shelly Schanen (Adam), of Lakeville, Minnesota, Janna Cuevas (Ezequiel), of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Brandon Wiseman (Chelsea Armstrong), of Carlsbad, California, and Austin Wiseman, of Laramie; great-grandchildren, Alec, Isabelle and Carter Murphy and Alden Schanen; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Harriet Harrell; husband Alden; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Mary Harrell; and nephews, Paul Harrell and Michael Wiseman.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at First Baptist Church with a reception following. A family burial will take place prior to the service.
Memorials can be given to First Baptist Church Laramie and the Laramie Care Center.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented