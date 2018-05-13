Linda Edwards Morgan passed away April 22, 2018, at the age of 79 years old at her son’s home in Erie, Colorado, following a decade long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Linda was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Reno, Nevada. During her childhood, she enjoyed dancing, skiing in the Tahoe area, traveling and participating in the many festive parties thrown by her physician father and socialite mother at their happy home on Plumb Lane in Reno. She graduated from Reno High School in 1956 and remained close to her classmates for the remainder of her life. She attended Stephen’s College in Columbia, Missouri, for two years before transferring to the University of Colorado, Boulder and graduating from CU in 1960 with a degree in Fine Arts and Interior Design.
In 1961, Linda traveled around Europe by herself, something that was very rare for a woman to do back then but her wanderlust was prevalent through her entire life. She spent a great deal of time in Italy, enjoying the art, architecture and cuisine. In 1962, she married William “Bill” Morgan in Reno, Nevada. The newlyweds moved to Ankara, Turkey, for two years then to Washington, D.C., while her husband worked for the U.S. State Department as an economist. Linda and Bill greatly enjoyed traveling during the two years that they lived in Turkey, visiting dozens of countries throughout Europe and the Middle East. Of special note was their time spent in Italy, Austria, Lebanon, Israel, Istanbul and Greece.
In 1967, the Morgans welcomed their newborn son, Carter, and one year later they moved west from Washington to Laramie. In the early 70s, Linda started her business that she would enjoy for the next 40 years — Interior Designs by Linda Morgan. She worked out of their home in Laramie and procured ideas and furniture from the Denver Design Center. Again, this was in an era when women rarely worked and owned their own businesses. Linda was a trendsetter for many working women who would come after her.
In 1975, the Morgan’s family of four was completed when their daughter, Christina, was born at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. In 1977, Bill, Linda and the kids enjoyed living in Solana Beach, California during Bill’s sabbatical at UCSD. Upon their return to Wyoming, Linda’s business took off and continued until her health no longer allowed her to work. Over the years, her work included interesting design jobs for many families in the Laramie area, the Sigma Chi Fraternity at UW, the Wyoming Governor’s Mansion in Cheyenne, the UW Foundation house, local banks, medical and law offices, the Ivinson Home for Ladies, the Ivinson Mansion, Hotel Gasthof Gramshammer and Ski Shop in Vail, Colorado, and Rock Creek Resort in Red Lodge, Montana, to name a few. She also did a great deal of interior and landscape design work at the IXL Ranch near Dayton, Wyoming, for many years, enjoying the buffalo, peacocks and deer on the property while working and redesigning the beautiful grounds.
She loved Wyoming and the rugged natural beauty of the state. The Morgans and friends enjoyed cooking out and hiking in Vedauwoo. She loved exploring Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park, and was a philanthropist to wildlife and nature conservancy organizations. She believed strongly in preserving public lands, the oceans and the environment.
After Bill’s retirement in 2002, the Morgans enjoyed spending their summers in Laramie and winters on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. In 2008, Linda was diagnosed with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at age 69. While the disease would take her ability to walk and eventually her life, never once did she complain about her situation or physical struggles. Her internal and external beauty and grace throughout her life were an inspiration to anyone who met her. Her passions in life were her family, enjoying her work as a designer, feeding the neighborhood squirrels, birds and stray animals, photography, gardening and traveling to interesting places as often as possible. Her ability to make everything around her more beautiful, boundless energy, beautiful smile, disarming warmth when meeting people and unending love for her family and all animals will all be missed greatly.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William and Ella Edwards, and her brother Dr. William Edwards. She is survived by her son Carter; her daughter Chris; her grandsons Cole (14) and Caden (8); and her nephew Dr. William Mark Edwards and his family (wife Jennifer, kids Nina and Alex), and nephew Dr. Jeff Edwards. Carter and Chris would like to invite all friends and neighbors to a celebration of Linda’s wonderful life from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the St Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut St., Boulder, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William E. Morgan Graduate Award through the UW College of Business. In Memory of Linda Morgan for the William E. Morgan Graduate Award, Care of: The University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070. Online memorial gifts can be made via this website www.uwyo.edu/giveonline, or call 307-766-4194. Please visit www.erlingercremationandfuneral.com to send the family online condolences.
