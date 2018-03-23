1928-2018
Leif O. Hoel, 89, went to be with his Lord on March 21, 2018, at North Shore Nursing Home. Born to Norwegian immigrants in Laramie, he was proud of his first-generation status in the U.S. After graduating high school in Laramie, Leif enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946, serving two years in the Pacific seas as a radio operator and repairman. After returning to Laramie, Leif met his future wife Mary. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.
They raised five children in Laramie while Leif worked as a postal worker, ranch hand, upholster and a machinist at the University of Wyoming, retiring in 1989. Leif and Mary moved to Loveland, Colorado, in 1994. He enjoyed square dancing, travel, camping, fishing, golfing and playing pinochle. He also became an accomplished wood carver and, in 2002, starting painting landscapes. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and Loveland Lions Club.
Leif is survived by his wife Mary; and children, Barbara (Dean), Larry (Dee), Stephen (Stephanie), Richard (Sue) and Charlotte (Chris). He is also survived by five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one step granddaughter; one step great-grand-daughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother and two sisters.
The family wishes to thank North Shore Rehab and Nursing facility and Halcyon Care providers for the compassionate care given to Leif during the past year.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Loveland Lions Club for Kids Eyesight, Mount Olive Lutheran Church or the Parkinson’s Association.
Services will be Monday, March 26, 2018, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by service at 10 a.m. A light luncheon will be served following the services. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. the same day, Monday March 26 in Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Commented