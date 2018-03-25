Leif O. Hoel, 89, died March 21, 2018, at North Shore Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Loveland Lions Club for Kids Eyesight, Mount Olive Lutheran Church or the Parkinson’s Association.
Services will be Monday, March 26, 2018, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., followed by service at 10 a.m. A light luncheon will be served following the services. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. the same day, Monday March 26 in Greenhill Cemetery. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
