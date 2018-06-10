Larry Gene Kelly, 75, of Kansas City, passed away suddenly May 27, 2018. He was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Laramie to Elliot and Margie Kelly. He graduated from Laramie University Prep School and attended the University of Wyoming. Larry was an avid reader, enjoyed photography and mountain and glacier climbing. He attended the University of Wyoming homecoming nearly every year.
He was preceded in death by father Elliot Kelly; stepfather Lamont Haagensen; and mother Margie Haagensen. He is survived by siblings, Sandra Wursten (Douglas), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Carol Haagensen, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Ken Haagensen, of Kansas City, Missouri; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Fond memories and condolences can be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements are taken care of by Chapel Hill-Butler in Kansas City, Kansas. A private viewing for family and a celebration of life and memorial services are planned in Kansas City. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
