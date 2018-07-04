Larry Held

Larry J. Held, 68, of Fort Collins, Colorado, went home to the Lord on June 28, 2018, at Columbine Rehab Center in Fort Collins after a brave battle against cancer. Larry’s passing was peaceful.
Larry Jonathan Held was born Sept. 19, 1949, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Henry and Lucille Held. Larry, the oldest of three children, grew up on his family farm near Rock Lake, North Dakota.
He met the love of his life, Vera (née Berg) Held, when they were 10 years old. Both Larry and Vera graduated from high school in 1967. After high school, they attended college at North Dakota State University in Fargo, where Larry studied agriculture economics and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees.
Larry and Vera were married June 6, 1970. They moved from Fargo to Lincoln, Nebraska, where Larry attended the University of Nebraska and completed his Ph.D. in agriculture economics.
During the fall of 1977, Larry was offered a teaching position at the University of Wyoming. Thus, Laramie became home to Larry and Vera for the next 33 years, during which time they lovingly welcomed and raised their two children, son Jonathan and daughter Monique.
Unfortunately, Larry’s career with the University of Wyoming was cut short when looming medical issues prompted his retirement in the fall of 2010.
Larry was passionate about teaching, as well as spending time with his family and friends, attending Bible study and worship, and attending Nebraska Husker football games with his son Jonathan.
A beloved husband, father and friend, Larry is survived by his spouse Vera; children, Jonathan (Krista) and Monique (Michael Henley); grandchildren, Peyton and Grant Held and Landry and Dakota Henley; mother (Lucille) Held; sisters, Karen Nichols and Denise Halley; nieces and nephews as well as cousins whom he loved.
He was predeceased by his father Henry Held.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Faith Lutheran Church, 3999 W South First St., Johnstown, Colorado, 80534.
Commented