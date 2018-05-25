Funeral services for Laddie G. Smith will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the Cliff & Martha Hansen Arena in Laramie with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating. There will be a reception immediately following.
Burial will be Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Brewster, Nebraska, following funeral services at 10 a.m. in Brewster.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amy’s Kids, 540 S. Colorado Ave., Laramie, WY 82070, and/or the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
