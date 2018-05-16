Kristine JoAnne deJong was born April 8, 1974, in Murray, Utah. She passed away peacefully May 12, 2018, in Laramie after a two-year battle with melanoma.
Kristy was an absolute joy as a child and always made friends easily. Her kind nature and loving demeanor made everyone around her feel special. She married Jason Lee deJong on July 27, 1995, in the Denver LDS Temple. They were blessed with two lively boys who always keep things interesting. Her gifts of love and compassion were always on display in raising her boys and working with children as a day care teacher. Her friends and family never lacked for kind words and encouragement.
Kristy has taught us all what it means to fight valiantly, love unconditionally, serve happily and pass gracefully. She is most assuredly in the presence of angels and loved ones previously passed. She is happy and without pain. This world is better for her having been here, and Heaven is better for her being there.
Kristy is survived by husband Jason Lee deJong; sons, Jason Lee deJong Jr. and Joshua Jarom deJong; father Kenneth Carl Jackman; mother JoAnne Hazel Jackman; sisters, Angela Randall (Dave) and Heidi Eberly (Ray); brother Kenneth Shane Jackman; and sister from another mother, who was holding her hand when she passed, Robin Rene Rucker.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the LDS Church on 15th and Baker streets, with a burial following at Greenhill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 18 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home and again at 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
