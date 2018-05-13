Kolten Scott Moss, known affectionately as “Moss” to his buddies, left this world May 8, 2018. Traveling home from college Tuesday, he was involved in a car accident. Kolten was born July 11, 1999, in Laramie to Brenda Alexander and Gary Moss, the third of three children. He had a drive and a passion that led him on so many paths. Rodeo, football and wrestling were a large part of his life in which he developed many friendships. He was set to start on his next path as a recruit of the United States Marines, with boot camp a bit more than a week away.
He is survived by his parents; brother Dylon; sisters, Megan and Carla Moss; nephews, James and Gary Martin; grandmother Mary Alexander; and extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at the Rock River School football field. The family welcomes friends and family to join them after the services at the family home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kolten’s name to the Justin Honken Memorial Scholarship at Western States Bank, 3430 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070 or 5538 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
The message is clear be safe, hold those you love close and call your mother.
