Ken Babbitt, 81, of Cheyenne, died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Cheyenne. He was born March 14, 1937, in Torrington. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception will follow at The Gathering Place. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at the La Grange Cemetery.