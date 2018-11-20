Kelsey Wilson, 16, of Laramie died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
She was born March 1, 2002 to David and Nicole Wilson. She attended Laramie High School.
She loved animals. She found comfort in riding horses and spending time with her dog Duke and aspired to be a veterinarian. She loved playing golf and board games as well as traveling far and wide and adored picking up seashells on California beaches and swimming in the ocean. She found joy in her music while pampering herself with bath bombs, face masks, makeup and clothing. Kelsey cherished her time with friends and never turned down a sushi roll. At school, she always strived for academic excellence and enjoyed her newfound independence upon getting her driver’s license.
Kelsey is survived by parents, Nicole and David Wilson; and sisters, Amber (Kyle) Beitz, Alexis Wilson and Jada. Kelsey is also survived by grandparents, Kathy (Stephen) Patereau, Jay (Giselle) Wilson, Carol Rosenlund and Phil (Leigh) Rosenlund. Kelsey is also survived by uncle Jeremy Rosenlund and aunts, Maria (Kevin) Heiner, Shelley (Dan) Montgomery, Kara (Dan) Ellsworth and Tracey Rosenlund. She is also survived by cousins, Christina Heiner, Joel (Stephanie) Heiner, Jennifer (James) Sharp, Danielle (Raz) Lavalais, Nathan Montgomery, Hallie, Georgia, Spencer, Evan and and Juliette Rosenlund and Aslyn Rosenlund. She also is survived by countless heartbroken friends and left behind her devoted dog Duke.
Please share your photos/memories of Kelsey by emailing kelseywilsonmemories@gmail.com.
Suicide and depression are difficult topics to discuss, and the family hopes you will talk with your loved ones to help bring it into the light and reduce the stigma surrounding it. The family asks you write your legislators and representatives in Congress to push for better mental health intervention and suicide prevention services in Wyoming.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
