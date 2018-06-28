Kathrine “Katie” MacClugage, 30, passed away June 24, 2018, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Kathrine was born July 5, 1987, in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, to Philip and Laura Schneider.
Katie grew up in Vernon, New Jersey, where she graduated from Vernon Township High School in 2005. She later attended the Westminster Choir College located in Princeton, New Jersey. She then received an associate’s degree from the music program at the County College of Morris in Randolph, New Jersey.
Katie married Andrew MacClugage in October 2009 in Laramie and started a family. Katie earned a Bachelor of Science in early childhood development from the University of Wyoming in 2016.
Katie was a beloved homemaker and caregiver. She always expressed a love for being together as a family. One of her fondest memories was camping trips throughout the years as a family. Katie’s children were her pride and joy, and the love she had for them will never be forgotten. Being a mother was her main role and one in which she took great pride in. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she expressed her love for singing and choral music.
Kathrine is survived by husband Andrew, of Laramie; parents, Philip and Laura Schneider, of Englewood, Colorado; grandfather Don, of Centerville, Tennessee; children, Daniel and Krista, of Laramie; brother Steven, of Englewood, Colorado; sister Jessica, of Janesville, Minnesota; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Katie is preceded in death by grandmother Lois Haight and cousin Eric Malmberg.
A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kate MacClugage Scholarship Fund for Music at Western States Bank. Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented