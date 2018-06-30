Memorial services for Kathrine G. “Katie” MacClugage will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Pete Phillips, officiating. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stabbing details emerge, perpetrator thought he killed victim
- Kathrine ‘Katie’ MacClugage
- Two charged in Laramie stabbing: No official word on victim’s condition
- End of an era for WyoTech: Students walk as school faces uncertain future
- Ranching, fishing, family time fill governor’s after-office agenda
- Badger Creek Fire flares up
- GOP candidates call non-discrimination ordinance unnecessary, mayor defends protections
- Badger Creek breaks through containment lines, Highway 230 closes again Friday morning
- Richard Henry Borgmann
- Mary Louise (née Jankovsky) Geraud
Commented