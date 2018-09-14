Sept. 6, 2018
Kam Hing Chiu, better known to most as “Mama,” 85, of Laramie, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Canton, China. She married Roy Fat Nam Chiu in 1952 in Canton. She and her family came to Rock Springs from Hong Kong in August 1969. In 1975, they moved to Laramie, where they opened Rose’s Café Chinese Restaurant, which her family operated for 31 years until it closed in 2005. Mama enjoyed cooking her famous sweet and sour chicken, shrimp fried rice and chicken soup for all who visited Rose’s Café.
She was preceded in death by husband Roy Fat Nam Chiu. She is survived by her family, Gary Chiu and Rosenda, of Laramie, Larry Chiu, of Laramie, Denice Young and Calvin, of Laramie, Amy Leung and Danny, of Susanville, California, Linda Robinson and Gregg, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Sonya Bainer, of Laramie, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
At her request, no funeral services will be hosted. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Greenhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in the name of Hing Chiu to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
