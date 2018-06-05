Judith A. “Judy” Smith, 74, of Rawlins, passed away June 2, 2018, in Rawlins. She was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Hanna to parents Agnes B. (née Buan) and Kenneth O. Evanson.
Judy graduated from Laramie High School in the class of 1961 and attended one year of nurses training at the University of Wyoming. She worked 22 years for the UW Cooperative Extension Service in Rawlins and prior to that worked at the UW Ag College in Laramie.
Her hobbies included bowling, The Chosen Few, traveling, prospecting, crafts and flying their plane with her loving husband, Gerald.
She is remembered as a very loving and caring lady who always had a positive and happy outlook.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Gerald Smith; children, Gerald (Jisu) Smith, Jr., Jennifer Smith Harvey and Penny (Kyle) Peterson; brother David Evanson; grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Logan Smith, Story Harvey, Jasmine Smith, Kira Cook and Kelly Peterson; and great-grandchildren, Abby and Aiden Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Peter Evanson.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel in Rawlins. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2108, at the Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel. Jerry O’Connell will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Garson, Mike Mitchell, Roger Schnieder, Carley Mitinger, Ellie Noonan and Scott Mills.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Rawlins Rehabilitation and Wellness.
Memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research, BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or at www.brightfocus.org.
Tributes and condolences can be offered online at www.jacobycares.com.
