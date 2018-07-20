Juanita R. Gallegos, 105, of Laramie, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Laramie Care Center. She was born in Bueyeros, New Mexico, to Juan and Della (née Olivas) Rodriguez and raised in Raton, New Mexico. She and her family moved to Roy, New Mexico, in 1923.
She married Gabriel Ornelas Sr. when she was 16 years old. Juanita later moved to Laramie, where she married Antonio Gallegos on Aug. 21, 1965.
She loved her family, traveling on a train to visit them all over the states. She also enjoyed making ceramics and crocheting blankets.
Juanita had a strong faith in our Lord, and she was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and the Women’s Club of the church.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Gabriel Ornelas Sr. and Antonio Gallegos; her parents; children, Cecilia Ornelas, Della Castilleja, Lawrence Ornelas, Orlando Ornelas, Bobby Ornelas and Gabriel Ornelas; and granddaughter Arlene Gomez.
She is survived by children, Eleanor Medina, of Laramie, Johnny J. Ornelas, of Pueblo, Colorado, and Donald Ornelas Sr., of Oxnard, California; her 29 grandchildren; and her many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 23, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery and burial to follow with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
