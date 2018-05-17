Juanita Brown, 26, of Laramie, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Juanita was born to Alejandro Flores and Keri Hogan on May 1, 1992, in Laramie.
She enjoyed art and animals and especially loved her cat Dreamer. She was always happy and loved by everyone, and she was always willing to help and volunteer when she could.
She is preceded in death by infant brother Manuel Brown, who passed in 1996.
Juanita is survived by parents, Alejandro Flores Morales and Keri Hogan (Travis Louder); fiancé Glenn Edward Wallace; siblings, Latisha Brown (Josh Vigil), Beatriz Flores, Maria Gomez, Bacilio Gomez, Alex Flores Jr. and Luis Flores; maternal grandparents, Linda and David Brown; paternal grandmother Beatriz Morales Becerra; nieces, Navicia and Avalana Vigil; longtime friend Catie Kroger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be at noon Friday, May 18, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Juanita Brown Memorial Fund c/o Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented