John Walter Kunkel, 96, of Laramie, died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Laramie Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery- Stryker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- GOP office target of apparent arson
- Evidence admitted in sexual assault case
- Mountain fire tops 32,000 acres
- Cheney sign on Grand Avenue also vandalized
- Airline program low on funds, communities could lose air service
- Paul Paul’s House of Food restaurant set to open
- Mary Jo Atherton
- Richard ‘Dick’ Waggener
- Patrick Parker
- Terry W. Mackey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented