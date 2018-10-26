Memorial services for 68-year-old John Searle, of Buffalo, Minnesota, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Garfield Lutheran Church in Madison, Minnesota. Rev. Bruce Bringle will officiate at the service. Special music will be provided by Jane Stoks, organist, and Pastor Bruce Bringle, soloist. Active urn bearer will be Michael Searle. Concluding service and burial will be in Garfield Lutheran Cemetery.
John Arthur Searle was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1950, in Laramie to Sam and Mickey Searle. He was raised there along with his two older siblings, Marilyn and George. His middle name was selected in honor of his uncle, who was killed in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. John had fond memories of attending family gatherings at his grandmother’s cabin in the small mountain town of Albany. There, they would enjoy hiking and exploring parts of the Snowy Range. He graduated from Laramie High School in 1968. Following high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served from 1968-1973. Then, he moved to Minnesota to continue his education and earned a bachelor’s degree from Mankato State University.
John spent his entire career at two companies: ITT Consumer Finance and General Mills. John married Barbara Bjornson on Oct. 20, 1984. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Buffalo, Minnesota, where they lived on a small lake, which brought them much enjoyment during the next 34 years. John enjoyed working with his hands on projects around the house, watching the birds attracted to his many feeders, biking and going to movies.
On Oct. 21, 2018, John died of complications due to lung cancer at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Mickey Searle; niece Tami Sturdavent; and father-in-law James Bjornson.
He is survived by wife Barbara; sister Marilyn McDonald; brother George (Ellen) Searle; mother-in-law Lois Bjornson; sister-in-law Bonnie (John) Sasso; brother-in-law Robert (Becky) Bjornson; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
He will be greatly missed. Blessed be his memory.
Arrangements are by the Zahrbock Funeral Home in Madison (www.zahrbockfuneralhome.com).
