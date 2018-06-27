John McLellan was born June 3, 1922, and died June 22, 2018. He served in World War II with the 10th Mountain Ski Troops. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, he married Laramie native Margene Johnson in 1950.
