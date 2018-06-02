John M. “JJ” Johnson, 66, of Laramie, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at his home. Per JJ’s request there will be no services scheduled and cremation to take place.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
John M. “JJ” Johnson, 66, of Laramie, died Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at his home. Per JJ’s request there will be no services scheduled and cremation to take place.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented