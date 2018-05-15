John Garcia

John Kevin Garcia was born Feb. 9, 1966, in Laramie. He later became brother to two sisters, who he cherished throughout childhood. Kevin worked many jobs from the age of 14 onward. Whether he was cleaning hospital rooms or cashiering at Safeway, he put his heart into the job and strived to be kind toward everyone he met. He graduated from Laramie High School in 1984. Kevin enjoyed the town’s surrounding scenery, appreciating the wildlife and admiring numerous sunsets with his two children.
On May 9, 2018, Kevin passed away in the company of his closest family.
He is survived by his parents, John and Joyce Garcia; sister Tina Coca and her husband Christie; sister Leslie Chandler and Albert Cones; children, Sarah and Talon Garcia; and eight nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, the remains will be cremated and a memorial celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Those who knew Kevin are invited to join the family in remembrance, to honor a man who touched so many lives.
Commented