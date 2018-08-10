John F. Carlson passed away Aug. 2, 2018, at the Gardiner Home & Hospice Center in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born May 23, 1947, in Laramie to George and Julia Carlson. John grew up in Laramie and attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a BS in economics in 1970. Following graduation, he worked at the national headquarters of his college fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, as a chapter consultant. He returned to UW and completed an MS in economics in 1974.
John worked as an economist for the Water Resources Research Institute at UW and with the Wyoming Recreation Commission in Cheyenne. Following his move to Phoenix in 1980, he worked for the state of Arizona as a senior economist, then as a biostatistician/epidemiologist with Maricopa County Health Department. He retired in 2004.
John is survived by brother Mike Carlson and his wife Lynn, of Cheyenne; nephew Jim Carlson and family, of Bend, Oregon; and longtime companion Wayne Nielson, of Phoenix.
Preceding him in death were his parents and niece Sara Carlson.
Memorial services and interment of ashes will be on a later date at Greenhill Cemetery.
Commented