On June 20, 2018, cancer finally beat John Boysen after one hell of a fight.
John Eugene Boysen was born Aug. 25, 1954, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Theophilus Henry “Ted” Boysen, MD, and Regina Maria “Jean” Danaher. He attended school in Rock Springs and went on to attend the University of Wyoming, where he studied petroleum and chemical engineering. On May 17, 1975, he married his true love, Deidre “Deedee” Baur, in Cheyenne. He continued with engineering, and in May 1977, he earned his master’s degree. His career took him from Uranium Solution Mining to the FMC Trona Mines to Custom Fabrication, then back to Laramie at the Western Research Institute. WRI fueled his passion for making the world a better place. During his time there, he worked on cleaning up numerous super fund sites and started to work internationally. In 1992, he left WRI to become a partner in RT Corporation. This sparked his entrepreneurial spirit, and in 1995, he started his own business, BC Technologies. His engineering work was a dedication to his passion for cleaning up the world and “leaving the campsite cleaner than he found it.” He worked with oil and gas and the mining industry to clean up many sites, produce energy more efficiently and commercialized water treatment options for the oil and gas industry that actually cleaned water.
He was a man who was dedicated to his family. He and Deedee were married just more than 43 years and loved each other with all of their hearts until the end. They had three children, Erin, Buddy and Katie. He was a wonderful husband, father and brother. He loved his dogs. He was an avid golfer, hunter and general enjoyer of the outdoors. He loved to travel and sample delicious food anywhere he went. He enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, drinking wine and telling hilarious stories. His sweet soul will be missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind wife Deedee; children, Erin Bohnet, Robert “Buddy” and his wife Jessica Boysen and Katie and her husband Dan Wienecke; grandchildren, John “Jack” Boysen, Samantha “Sammy” Bohnet and Regina “Reggie” Wienecke; siblings, Robert “Bob” Boysen, Clara Bunning and Louise Bertagnoli and their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Laramie, Meredith & Jeannie Ray Cancer Center or the Shriners Hospitals For Children.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
