Vigil and rosary services for John Edward “JJ” Gallegos Jr. will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the John Edward “JJ” Gallegos Jr. Memorial Fund c/o UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
