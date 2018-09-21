John Edward “JJ” Gallegos Jr., 40, of Laramie, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. He was born May 30, 1978, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to John Edward Sr. and Rose Marie Sandra (née Martinez) Gallegos.
JJ was an avid outdoorsman, fishing, playing soccer and football. He loved the Denver Broncos and was a devoted John Elway fan. He was a chef by trade, working at various restaurants throughout his working life.
He loved his family and cooking for them.
He is preceded in death by sister Rachel Marie Gallegos; and his grandparents.
He is survived by children, Desiree Marie Gallegos, of Colorado Springs, and Alex Wootton, of Hobbs, New Mexico; parents, John Edward Sr. and Rose Marie Sandra Gallegos, of Laramie; sister Beverly Gallegos, of Pueblo, Colorado; niece Rachel Nicole Gallegos and nephew Desmond Zion Garcia, both of Greeley, Colorado; and grandparents, Max Martinez Sr., of Ault, Colorado, and Mary Martinez (née Avila) of Greeley.
Vigil and rosary services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. Funeral liturgy will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Rob Spaulding celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the John Edward “JJ” Gallegos Jr. Memorial Fund c/o UniWyo Federal Credit Union, 2020 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
