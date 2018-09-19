John Edward “JJ” Gallegos Jr., 40, of Laramie, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
