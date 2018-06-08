John Edward “Jack” Doerges, 92, died June 3, 2018, at the Belle Fourche Healthcare Community in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He was born March 8, 1926, in Cheyenne to Robert F. Doerges and Mary (née Heckmann) Doerges.
Jack grew up in Hereford and Cortez, Colorado, and worked in his family’s bean/barley warehouse. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a combat engineer during World War II. After returning home, he attended Fort Lewis College, where he met Elizabeth Christy. They were married Aug. 21, 1947, in Durango, Colorado, and were blessed with two sons, John Jr. and Joe. John Jr. “Jackie” was killed in an accident in 1950.
After trying his hand at ranching in Southwest Colorado, Jack got his teaching degree and taught math and science in public schools. He obtained additional degrees from New Mexico Highlands University and University of Colorado. Jack also worked on a Ph.D. from Colorado State University. He taught at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, worked with the Northeast Iowa Computer Network in Decorah, Iowa, and served the University of Wyoming as radiation health safety officer until his retirement.
Jack enjoyed reading, singing barbershop, fishing, snowmobiling, spending time in the Snowy Range mountains near Laramie and a good card game of Hearts with special Doerges rules. In later years, he enjoyed coffee and veteran’s groups. Jack was especially proud to be a part of a veteran’s honor flight to Washington, D.C., in 2010. He was a member of several scientific organizations and was active in the United Presbyterian Church of Laramie.
Jack suffered a stroke in 2017, and along with Betty who also suffered a stroke, moved to Spearfish, South Dakota, to be near their son Joe and his family. In October 2017, he joined Betty at the Belle Fourche Healthcare Community. While there, they proudly celebrated their 70th anniversary.
Jack is survived by son Joe (Carol); grandsons, Kyle (Heather) and Trent; two great-grandchildren, Tim and Jane Doerges, all of Spearfish, South Dakota; sister Virginia Graham; and brother-in-law Warren Schneider.
He was preceded in death by wife Betty; son John Edward Jr; his parents; and siblings, Marianna, Robert and Norman.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. June 13 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish.
Graveside services and internment for Jack and Betty will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Colorado, at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family.
