John Aaron Swett, 65, resident of Laramie, passed away while on a trip near Oklahoma City on March 12, 2018, due to medical complications. John was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, and moved to Long Beach, California, as an infant. He graduated from Milliken High School in 1971 and performed in Civic Light Opera in L.A. before joining the Naval Air Reserve in 1972. He spent 24 years in the military as an electronics technician and instructor for aircraft and retired in 1995.
He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1999. He worked in Laramie at Kmart and also with an investment company. John went to work at F.E. Warren AFB in 2006 as a quality assurance contract monitor in the Civil Engineering Squadron and retired in 2016.
He was on the Laramie Planning Commission for about five years until 2006. He belonged to many organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks, Rod & Gun Club, American Legion, NARFE, Dollar-A-Month Club, Genealogy, plus others. He loved fishing, hunting, boating, camping, playing the piano, being in a band and DJ’n with his daughter Lisa. John married his wife, Deedie, in 1973 at Los Alamitos Naval Air Station, California.
He is predeceased by his parents, Hasel C Swett and Colleen L Bills; sister Dolleen Schmid; and nephew William. He is survived by his wife and companion of 45 years, Deedie Swett, of Laramie; daughter Lisa Moehrke and her spouse Dave Moehrke; son Robert Swett; grandchildren, Chrystol, Hannah, Alenna, Justyce, Caydence, Grace, Serenity, Chloe and Jason; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Odin; niece Virginia Mills; five brothers-in-law and family (Olaveson); one sister-in-law and family (Novak); and his mother-in-law Deedie Olaveson. A memorial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the Elks Lodge in Laramie. His life was filled with one great adventure after another and the journey a happy one.
