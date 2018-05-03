Jim Gordon Murdock, 77, of Laramie, passed away at his home. He was born June 13, 1940, to Herbert and Norene (née Anderson) Murdock. He was a beloved husband, father and friend. Jim married Elnora Herrington on Jan. 21, 1961, in Pensacola, Florida.
He worked for WYDOT from 1961-1995, retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He loved hunting, traveling, wood working, painting cars and Wyoming. He served four years in the United States Navy.
Jim was known to be loyal to his family and friends, generous, joking and always smiling.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Elnora Murdock, of Laramie; children, Brenda Schriner (Scott Giroux), of Laramie, and Herbert Murdock (Cindy Deford), of Laramie; grandson Ron Schriner Jr. and his wife Anne Schriner, of Laramie; and great-grandchildren, Reese Olson, Emery Schriner and Ezra Schriner. He is also survived by siblings, Ray Murdock, of Laramie, and Diane Rogers, of Florida; son-in-law Ron Schriner Sr.; lifetime friend Bob Nelson; travel buddy Tom Henley; and ranch buddy Jack Garson.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Eppson Center for Seniors with military honors by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s name to the Folds of Honor Foundation, 18551 N. 125th E Ave. Owasso, OK 74055.
