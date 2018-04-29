Jim Gordon Murdock 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jim Gordon Murdock, 77, of Laramie, died at his home.Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save WEBSITE ACCESS Subscribe to the website or link account for current print subscribers Stop / Start Service Gift Subscribe Pay Bill Change Address Place an Ad Delivery Issues? Sign up to receive daily headlines! Place a Classified Ad Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesECMC executes letter of intent with former WyoTech presidentLHS student receives city approval, support to address Huck Finn Pond safety concernBills draft Josh Allen, Laramie goes wildJames M. CravenGOP delegates carry guns on campus, despite university policyJerry L. KlinglerArtist drawn to collaborative work around LaramieJames ‘Jim’ CravenSusan MinerMarley Scott ‘Atopa’ Ajibogun Clark Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFailing to regenerate?: New study finds fewer forests are recovering after wildfires (2)GOP delegates carry guns on campus, despite university policy (2)Gardiner letter: A rebuttal to reader’s letter on the NRA and democracy (2)Saving money on maintenance: Centennial Woods LLC offers to repair county snow fences (1)County residents seek assistance in repairing damaged road (1)Finding the ignition source: LFD firefighters use combination of methods to investigate fires (1)UW salary policy standardizes pay raises: Policy dictates 60/40 split on market, merit raises (1)Flores letter: Being a respectful guest means following house rules (1)Title IX reports double in 2017 at UW - Coordinator, advocate: More reports doesn’t necessarily mean more incidents (1)UW board concludes presidential review: Trustees not releasing executive summary to public (1) GET THE PAPER Subscribe to the print or e-edition of the Boomerang! Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Classifieds 1 Real Estate 28 Property For Rent 1 Condos & Townhouses for Rent 5 Homes for Rent 1 Mobile Homes for Rent 1 Storage Space for Rent 3 Cars & Vehicles 2 Cars 1 RVs & Motor Homes 8 Jobs 7 General Labor & Warehouse Jobs 1 Sales & Business Development Jobs Partner Papers
Commented