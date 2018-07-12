Jill Colleen Aldridge, 40, passed away Friday, June 1 with husband Tim Aldridge by her side. After a courageous five-year battle with breast cancer, she entered
heaven at peace. Jill was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. She excelled in school and graduated with honors. She received a scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis and graduated with a B.S. in business administration. Jill entered the Peace Corps after college and served in the Dominican Republic, where she discovered her lifelong passion of assisting others by raising funds and developing resources to advance projects, public works and infrastructure. This passion led her to Accion, a microfinance agency where she began as a loan officer in New York City and rose to the position of VP of lending and marketing in Chicago. Her career focused on providing affordable loans to newly arrived immigrants, the formerly incarcerated and beginning entrepreneurs, allowing them to pursue their dreams. She leaves a professional legacy of helping others.
In 2015, Jill moved her family to Laramie, where she was able to continue her work with Accion remotely. She moved in next door to her sister’s family, creating an oasis of support for the many challenges to come. Already more than two years into her battle with cancer, this move allowed her to spend more time with family. These were the happiest years of her life, exploring Wyoming’s vast beauty with her family. She enjoyed biking, cross-country skiing, hiking and camping with them.
Jill carried herself through this fight with hope, dignity and courage, showing love and support to others, even when in pain and suffering. She enjoyed each day and always had a beautiful smile on her face until her last. Despite working through her discomfort and fatigue, she remained active in the community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Albany County SAFE Project, volunteering with the Wyoming Women’s Small Business Association and translating for Spanish-speaking families at Developmental Preschool. She is an inspiration and shining light for those struggling with difficulties in their lives.
Jill is survived by husband Tim and their son Henry; parents, Sarah and David Hotzel and Kelley and Janice Bremer, all of Kansas City; sister Renee Gray and brother-in-law Matt Gray, of Laramie; nieces and nephews, Emmitt, Julep, Chloe and Eva; the Aldridge family (Chris and Dave Aldridge, Heather and RJ Knezevic, Brad Aldridge and Grandma Jo); the Scribner Family; and countless lifelong friends from Jill’s many adventures. These loved ones surrounded her during her illness with comfort, support and boundless love. Jill would like to say thank you. Her spirit and smile live on in our hearts.
A celebration of life ceremony will be the weekend of Aug. 25 in Laramie. Email Matt at gray@uwyo.edu for additional details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Never Flinch Foundation at www.neverflinchfoundation.com
or Albany County SAFE Project. Those wishing to make a donation to Henry’s college savings account can contact Matt at the above email for details.
Commented