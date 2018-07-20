Jerry Warren Ramsey, 86, of Laramie, passed away Sunday, July 15 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He is survived by wife Joanne; brother Stephen, of St. Louis, Missouri; and daughters, Katherine, of Pendleton, Oregon, and Ellen, of Pensacola, Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No local services will be in Laramie, but services will be at a later date to be determined in Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry W. Ramsey’s name to the St. Labre Indian Catholic School at www.stlabre.org.
