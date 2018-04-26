Jerry L. Klingler, resident of Laramie, passed away April 24 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital at the age of 75. Jerry was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Rexburg, Idaho, the son of John Lynn and Mary Olaveson Klingler. He grew up in the Plano area of Rexburg, Idaho. He then married his sweetheart Georgia Lewis. They were married Nov. 16, 1962, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, LDS Temple.
Jerry began his career as an electrician with Herdti Electric Company in Rexburg and moved into telephone electronics with Western Electric and AT&T. He attended many classes in the trade and was responsible for the installation of many main offices across the West. During his time with AT&T, he managed the fiber optic cables across the state of Wyoming. He was later transferred to Connecticut to be manager of AT&T New England Region, then retired in 2002.
Jerry served four years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was stationed at Langley Air Force Base, where he worked on the F-106 fighter jet radar system. This jet was assigned to protect the eastern shores of the United States. He was then deployed to South Korea during the Pueblo Incident to continue his work on the F-106.
Jerry is survived by wife Georgia and their three children, Kamala Sorensen, Travis Klingler and his wife Kristin and Amanda Dorrell and her husband Josh; along with brother Brent Klingler; sister Karen Williams; and 11 grandkids.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at the LDS Stake Center on Hayford Avenue. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Air Force and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
