Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17th at the Trinity Lutheran Church 107 S. Seventh Street. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. In honor of Jean and all she loved in the Laramie community there will be a Celebration of Life including a luncheon for family and friends from 11:30 a.m.-2 pm. at the Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. You are all welcome as she loved you all.
A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
