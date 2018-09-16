Funeral services for Jean Linde will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
A celebration of life including a luncheon for family and friends is from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center , 603 University Ave.
As an expression of sympathy, all memorial contributions can be sent to Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1 Komforters for Kids in memory of the program started by Jean Linde and Louise Sexton.
