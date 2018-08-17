Janet Sue Clawson, of Laramie, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2018, after complications from a sudden illness. She was born Jan. 8, 1956, to Jack and Ruth Rucker.
Janet loved her family and friends with all her being. She was always a great ear when needed and gave advice when she saw a need for it. Mom let us live and learn, never turning her back on us. Our friends were always welcome and she was just a phone call away, usually because someone needed the truck.
She is survived by children, Kara (Rob) Renquist, of Casper, Brandon Jones and Courtney Clawson, both in Laramie; grandchildren Kaylee Jones, Beau and Jordyn Renquist; and great-granddaughter Harper Grace, of Casper. She leaves brother Jay Rucker, of Laramie; and numerous nieces, nephews, stepdaughters, friends and beloved four-legged cats and dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Don Clawson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Janet Clawson memorial fund at UniWyo Federal Credit Union c/o Robert and Kara Renquist.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Eagles Club, 126 Lyons St.
