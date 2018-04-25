James M. Craven, 76, of Laramie, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family after a hard, fought battle with cancer. His humor, deep love of family and faith in God were present from the beginning to the very end of his life. Jim was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Laramie to Thomas and Edna (née Kassis) Craven. He attended Saint Lawrence Catholic School where lifelong friendships were established. When he wasn’t helping at the family clothing business Kassis, Jim could be found working on cars in numerous garages around town. After graduating from Laramie High School, his passion for cars continued into drag racing where he was reputed as one of the region’s top racers, holding track records with hot rods that he and his friends built. Jim’s early employment was with Burman Motors. He met Carolyn Roberts, who became his wife Nov. 23, 1963. He and Carolyn continued racing cars together. Their love for each other grew, as did their family, with the birth of their children Michael, Sherry and Jeffery. Carolyn developed Multiple Sclerosis early in their marriage and became completely dependent on Jim for her care. During this difficult life transition, Jim continued to provide for his family working full time at the University of Wyoming Athletic Department. His care and love for Carolyn and his children was endless. Later in their marriage, Jim and Carolyn could be seen all over town with their children and their grandchildren and their loving dogs in “Carolyn’s Cruizer,” the customized handicap van donated to them by their many caring friends and family. Whether it be Mass on Sundays or Friday night pizza with lifelong friends, Jim provided his wife with a life that could only be achieved through countless acts of patience, caring and love. Through it all, Jim maintained his sense of humor, his genuine care for others, his strong faith in God and his uniquely amazing personality. Their bond of marriage and love lasted their lifetimes. His example of selfless love has been handed down to his children, to his grandchildren, and shared with the many people who knew him. The number of people that have been, and will be touched by Jim’s life and his legacy of love and caring for others cannot be counted. An amazing, wonderful person left this earth, and Heaven gained a beautiful soul. We love you dad.
Jim is survived by his three children, nine grandchildren and many wonderful friends.
Vigil and rosary service will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26 and the funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church.
