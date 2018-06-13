James Lee Crawford passed away peacefully Sunday, June 10, 2018, at home at the age of 82. Jim was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Douglas to Margaret (née Miller) and Merlin Crawford. He moved to Greybull when he was in eighth grade. He graduated from Greybull and went on to the University of Wyoming, where he was a standout football player. He is in the Wyoming Hall of Fame twice: once as an individual and once with the undefeated 1956 team. He was an All-American in 1957 and was honored as the Outstanding Player for the Sun Bowl in 1956. He was first in the nation in rushing with 1,104 yards. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he played on the Fort Carson football team, after teaching a year in Lovell. He was a running back on the original AFL Boston Patriots team from 1960-1964. He married the love of his life, Mary Mohr, in 1963. After retiring from football, they began a family in Greybull, with the birth of their first daughter Jodie in 1964. Their son Lee was born in 1965, and another daughter Jamie was born in 1970. Jim retired as an engineer from the Burlington Northern Railroad after 30 years. He also loved to ranch, rodeo and hunt. He spent many years as a hunting guide in the Thoroughfare and the mountains near Dubois. In 2008, Jim and Mary moved to Lusk to be closer to their granddaughter Fallon. They moved again in 2015 to Coleman, Oklahoma.
Jim was preceded in death by parents, Merlin Crawford and Margaret Wilson; stepfather Harold Wilson; son Lee; brother Jerry Crawford; and half-brother Keith Crawford. His surviving family members are wife Mary, of Coleman, Oklahoma; daughters, Jodie Crawford, of Worland, and Jamie Marak and spouse Pete Marak, of Coleman, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Tia Mishoe and spouse Chris Mishoe, of Lake City, South Carolina; and Fallon Marak, of Coleman, Oklahoma; sister Marilyn Patterson; half-brothers, Randy and Tim Crawford; as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
With respect to Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lusk Senior Center, PO Box 928, Lusk, WY 82225, as this was one of Jim’s favorite places to spend his time.
Commented