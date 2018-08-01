James Brent Page passed away Monday, July 30 in Provo, Utah. Jim was born to LeGrande and Dorothy Page on Feb. 10, 1949, in Wheatland. He spent his happy childhood years in Wheatland. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1971 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering, a master’s degree in petroleum engineering, a degree in law and a degree in medicine, in the practice of psychiatry. Jim enjoyed all of his careers, and relished learning. He served in the Army Reserves for 20 years and retired as a captain.
Jim married Karen Lund on May 24, 1986, in the Manti, Utah Temple. This union brought many years of joy to Jim, as five children joined Karen and him. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving diligently in the many callings given him throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling (especially to Disneyland or the Black Hills), gardening, reading and any activity with his family and friends. Jim was a dedicated and loyal husband and father, devoting every moment to his family’s happiness and well-being. He was a dear and loyal son, brother, uncle and friend. Jim will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends.
He is survived by his wife Karen; and their five children, Hannah (Devin) Bell, Esther Page, Richard Page, Rebekah Page and Jennie Page; granddaughter Cora Jane Bell; sister JaNell (Robert) Hunter; best friend Benny Ryff; loving cousin Ann Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law Marilynn Carr. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 80 W. 900 S, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland.
Go to www.nelsonmortuary.com to express condolences.
Commented