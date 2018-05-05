John F. “Jack” Rasmussen, 94, died March 23, 2018, in Republic, Missouri. He was born Nov. 10, 1923, in Laramie, the son of Roy Jorgen and Mary Wrench Rasmussen. He attended University High School in Laramie, graduating in 1941, then enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After receiving flight training, he was commissioned an officer and served as a B-17 bomber pilot in WWII. In May 1945, he married Shirley Skorunka in Sioux City, Iowa. After the war, he completed his education at the University of Wyoming, receiving a B.S. in architectural engineering in 1949. His career involved work with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 1971 as chief engineer of the St. Louis District.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (William) and Maureen (Keith); and son David (Cherie). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. In addition, he is survived by brother Roger and his wife Kay, of Saint Albans, West Virginia. Jack was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sisters, Lucille and Rhoda; and seven brothers, William, Leroy, Robert, Darrell, Richard, Odin and David. His ashes will be placed in the Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.
