Jack Phillips, 87, of Laramie, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Laramie to Arthur C. and Dorothy E. (née Hanson) Phillips.
Jack married Shirley McDonald in 1950 and they had three children together. He later married Helen Sloan in May 1968.
He was a cement finisher by trade and retired from the city of Laramie Street Department. Jack loved to fish and hunt. Jack and Helen traveled to many places together and wintered in Arizona before moving back to Laramie permanently before Helen’s passing.
He was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge No. 582, Moose Lodge No. 390 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Laramie.
He is preceded in death by wife Helen; his parents; children, Sheryl and Mike Rydquist and John and Howard Phillips; and granddaughter Tiffany Rydquist.
He is survived by stepsons, Mike Sloan (Carol) and Doug Sloan (Helen); sister Faith Perue; grandchildren, John and Mike Rydquist, Kerry Lynn, Chase, David and Jamie Phillips, Renay Perkins and Dominic, Hillary and Cali Sloan and their spouses; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Brook, Hope, Bryian, Jake, Amber, Ruby, Piper and Jannell Rydquist and Cheyenne, Dylan, Delayni, Jayden, Lyhra, Riley, and Aydree Phillips. He is also survived by nephews, Howard and E.J. McDonald; many other nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
