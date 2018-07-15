A celebration of Jack Phillips’ life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 16, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Laramie Fire Department Local #946 Burnout Fund, 209 S. 4th St., Laramie, WY 82070, The Laramie Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., Laramie, WY 82070, and/or the Fraternal Order of Eagles Cancer Fund.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented