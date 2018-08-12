Retired Air Force Lt. Col. J Elwood Spaulding, of Wheatland, died Aug. 8, 2018, of complications from Alzheimer’s. J was born March 27, 1926, in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School. He helped his family with vegetable farming and forestry in the Poudre Canyon.
In 1943, at the age of 17, he joined the Army Air Corp. He excelled as a pilot and loved serving his country in the Air Force with the 173 D Squadron. He flew many highly technical missions in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was stationed all around the world, including his favorites Iran, Spain and Japan. During his travels, he collected art and artifacts, mostly as gifts for his beloved wife Maxine, and cultivated a love for photography.
After retiring from the Air Force, he settled in Fort Washington, Maryland, and began his career at FEMA. He used his photography skills to photo-document disaster areas and assisted in determining what relief was needed. He also helped establish FEMA’s cutting-edge field computers and transition to a digital age, all while working out of the office in the White House.
He was preceded in death by parents OJ Spaulding and Stella Olivia Moede Spaulding; wife Maxine Helms Spaulding; stepson Bill Tomlinson Jr.; and sister Eleanor I. Spaulding Workman.
He leaves behind nieces, Jill Knight and her husband Dennis Bakken and Janice I. Workman.
J has been cremated and will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia forevermore with his wife Maxine Spaulding.
