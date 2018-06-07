A visitation for Ivy E. Pearce will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home and again at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to services.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the LDS Church, 15th and Baker streets. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ivy’s name to the Hospice of Laramie.
A full obituary will be published.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
