Ivy E. Pearce, 89, of Laramie, born to Oscar and Bertie Rogers, passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. Ivy was a kind and passionate woman who was devoted to church, community and family. She was married to Claude Pearce and together they had a son, John.
During her life, Ivy enjoyed genealogy, sewing and teaching. She taught in rural school as well as junior Sunday School, and additionally helped 4-H youth learn cooking. She was a member of the Wyoming Homemaker Extension Club, where she received the Qualy Award. Ivy was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she also worked as a custodian. Her greatest roles in life were loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ivy is preceded in death by her parents; husband Claude Pearce; daughter-in-law Valerie Pearce; and siblings, Clint Rogers, Emma Frances Rogers and Harry Rogers.
She is survived by her son John Pearce, of Laramie; and step-daughter Etta Pearce of Moorcroft. She is further survived by grandchildren, Evan Pearce and Brent (Nancy) Pearce; great-grandchildren, Elaine, Katherine and Daniel Pearce; and her sister Shirley Bergmann. Her cousins, Carol Sederlin and Gary Thompson, also survive her.
A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home and again beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to services.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the LDS Church on 15th and Baker. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ivy’s name to the Hospice of Laramie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
