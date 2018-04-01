Ida Mamie (née Jones) Rounds, 75, of Laramie, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. She was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Darrell “Buster” and Luberta Adeline (née Dow) Jones.
Ida Mae married James Arlen Rounds on April 30, 1966, in Sturgis.
She graduated from high school in Belle Fouche, South Dakota, and attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, receiving her BA in teaching. Ida Mae worked for Sitka Mental Health Clinic while living in Sitka, Alaska, for 20 years. She worked for the Albany County School District No. 1 at Linford Elementary.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening and camping with her family. She was a member and past worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Stars Chapter #46, the president of the Benevolent Order of Does in Laramie, an organist, secretary and treasurer of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Medicine Bow and a member of the Medicine Bow Lions Club.
Ida Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Luberta and Darrell Jones; grandparents, Ida Saunders and Mamie and Fred Dow; brother Dale Jones; and her niece Gina Mack.
She is survived by her husband J. Arlen Rounds, of Laramie; children, Craig Arlen Rounds (Hope Brock), John Allen Rounds (Josie), Valerie Mae Pontillo (Victor); and grandchildren, Brock Rounds, Chase Rounds, Addison Rounds, Lyla Rounds and Tyson Rounds. She is also survived by her brother Bobby Jones (Aggie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, at KinKade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with the Reverend Bunker Hill. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Redowl, South Dakota.
A memorial service will also be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070 and/or St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 220 Pine St. Medicine Bow, WY 82329.
