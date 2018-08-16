Howard Earl Weber, 74, of Laramie, died Aug. 13, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Pine Bluffs to Henry and Viola Weber. Howard grew up on a farm in Southeast Wyoming. He was a third-generation farmer, a mechanic and a jack of all trades. He married his high school sweetheart, and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage before her passing in 1995.
Howard is survived by son Brett Weber, of Ripon, California; daughter Kimberly Bell, of Laramie; four grandchildren, Jeremy Roberts and Justin Crook, both of California, Tara Smith and Erica Wright, both of Laramie; and brother Harry Weber, of Loveland, Colorado; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife and parents.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne.
