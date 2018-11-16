Heath Benjamin “Ben” Scott, 41, of New Plymouth, Idaho, and formerly of Laramie, died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in New Plymouth, Idaho.
Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Updated: November 16, 2018 @ 9:31 am
