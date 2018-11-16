Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 50F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.