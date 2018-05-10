Harvey Henning Boyden, 83, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at University Heights Rehab Center in Aurora, Colorado. Born in 1935 in Laramie, he was the only child of James Parker Boyden and Anneleas (née Svenson) Boyden.
He was an avid naturalist, spelunker, photographer, animal and bird lover and will be missed by all.
He was a member of the National Audubon and Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
He is survived by daughter Danette D. Mckamie, of Texarkana, Texas; son Brace H. Boyden, of Sydney, Australia; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Ludwig Studio, 224 Ivinson Ave.
